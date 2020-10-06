1 of 10
It’s a bittersweet experience, looking back at the past; coming to terms with some things that have changed and noting other things that have not. This week, celebrities have been indulging in nostalgia. Here’s a look at what they’ve been thinking of. Living legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of his younger self. Looking dapper as ever, the young gent was.
Image Credit: Insta/amitabhbachchan
The late Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered by a number of people. Especially by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who posted an image of the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor pose near the Kedarnath temple. Shweta wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! 🔱 We believe in you God! 🙏🌺🙏 #AllEyesOnCBI.
Image Credit: Insta/shwetasinghkirti
‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut is intense, especially in this old picture of hers from a photoshoot. She captioned her post, “इक आग का दरिया है और डूब के जाना है [it’s a crossing made of fire and we must cross it],” followed by a heart emoticon.
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam
Actor-turned-singer Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff is an avid social media user. She recently used the platform to share a photo of young Tiger. The post was captioned as, ''My life'' with a heart emoticon.
Image Credit: @AyeshaShroff
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared an old photo of herself alongside her then pregnant sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena, who put the photo up on Soha’s birthday, wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive and pillar of the family, Inaaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday. We love you."
Image Credit: kareenakapoorkhan
Social activist- actor Sonu Sood, who has worked extensively in Tollywood movies including ‘Dookudu’ and ‘Julayi’ recently shared a throwback picture of himself with the Tollywood director Krish. Showing off their well-built body and chiselled abs, the duo was walking on the sets of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’. He posted on his insta: Walk towards the good in life and one day you will arrive ❣️#throwback
Image Credit: Insta/sonu_sood
Actress Kajol posted a photo from one of her older films. Along with the picture, she wrote a hilarious caption which is winning hearts on the internet. Kajol wrote, “Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too!🙄 #TheYear2020”
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
Image Credit: Insta/milindrunning
'Student Of The Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria is in shoot mode. She recently posted a photo in a safari-like setting, wearing a leaf design crop top teamed with a white printed skirt. She captioned the post, "Many afternoons ago! ☀️🦋🌸"
Image Credit: Insta/tarasutaria
It's always nice to see people in love. Case in point: check out this black and white photo of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, looking all things awww.
Image Credit: #tigershroff