The Crime Branch of Kerala Police has sought time from the Kerala High Court to interrogate former Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons of Kerala R Sreelekha regarding her remarks in the 2017 actress assault case.

Recently, Sreelekha uploaded a video of her on YouTube stating that evidences submitted against actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in this case, are fake and he was dragged into this case because his enemies are powerful.

Crime Branch, which is probing the case, asked this while requesting another three weeks to conclude further investigation of the case.

Dileep being escorted by the police in a file photo Image Credit: IANS

After hearing the arguments, the single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the Crime Branch to collect the required evidence from the forensic laboratory and submit it in a sealed cover to the trial court by Monday. As per the court, an investigating officer shall be deputed today itself to collect this cloned or mirror image of the memory card which is evidence in the case.

Court also criticised the probe agency for seeking time again and again.

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

Former DGP R Sreelekha IPS claimed that actor Dileep is innocent in the assault case.

“I’m 100 per cent certain that Dileep is not involved in this case. I don’t believe that knowingly or unknowingly he has any role in it,” Sreelekha said at the end of her 40-minute video.

Dileep in a file photo Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

She also alleged that the photo of Dileep with Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, is ‘Photoshopped’.

A few female actors close to her had allegedly told her that Suni had befriended them, became their driver, abducted them, shot their videos and blackmailed them. They had settled the issue by paying money.