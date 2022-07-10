1 of 11
With the first day of Eid Al Adha being celebrated across India on July 10, many of Bollywood stars and their Southern counterparts marked the occasion with special greetings for their fans.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sidmalhotra and IANS
2 of 11
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared an Eid greeting on Twitter, writing: “Eid Al Adha Mubarak. May your celebration be joyous and memorable.”
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 11
Actress Richa Chadha, who is dating Ali Fazal, wrote on Twitter: “Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings.”
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
Sanjay Dutt, who calls Dubai his second home with his wife and children living here, wrote: “Here’s wishing this auspicious occasion be full of love, laughter and happiness! #EidMubarak to one and all.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanyatadutt
5 of 11
South Indian star Chiranjeevi also shared his greetings, writing on Twitter: “Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all.”
Image Credit: IANS
6 of 11
Swara Bhasker kept it simple with the message: “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating!”
Image Credit: Insta/ reallyswara
7 of 11
Singer-composer Armaan Malik posted: “Eid Mubarak everyone. Love, peace and prosperity to all.”
Image Credit: GN Archives
8 of 11
Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor posted: “Eid Al Adha Mubarak to you and everyone you hold dear! May our words and deeds make us worthy of Allah’s grace and may he bless us with peace and strength, health and happiness! Aameen!.”
Image Credit: ANI
9 of 11
Aamir Khan, who isn’t on social media, posted a message through his production house writing: “Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!”
Image Credit: Insta/ aamirkhanuniverse •
10 of 11
South Indian star Keerthy Suresh wrote: “May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings. Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid #EidAlAdha.”
Image Credit: IANS
11 of 11
Meanwhile, actress Huma Qureshi posted: “May Allah grant everyone… Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak.”
Image Credit: Insta/iamhumaq