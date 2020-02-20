Image Credit: GN Archive

Three people have died following a tragic accident that occurred on the sets of veteran actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2'.

The incident occured when a crane reportedly collapsed during the shoot, killing three unit members, while several others are injured.

Earlier, news circulated that director Shankar fractured his leg in the accident, but it was later denied.

Haasan, who was apparently on set at the time, along with lead star Kajal Aggarwal, have escaped injuries.

The incident was confirmed by Lyca Productions and Haasan himself on social media.

In a statement on Twitter, Lyca Productions named the three unit members who were killed in the accident.

"No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident happened at the sets on 'Indian - 2' yesterday (19th Feb 2020)," the statement read.

"We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians. Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant), Madhu (production assistant). Our deepest condolences to their family members," Lyca Productions further added.

Actor Haasan also expressed his grief over the loss in a statement in Tamil.

"Today's accident was horrific. I have lost three colleagues. More than my pain, it's the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones. I take part in their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them," he tweeted.

The actor continued: "I have spoken to the doctors who are taking care of the accident victims in the hospital. Treatment is being provided and I hope they get better soon."

'Indian 2' was reportedly being shot at EVP Studios in Chennai when the accident occurred. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth and set to release next year.