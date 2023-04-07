Korean drama stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In just tied the knot and fans are ecstatic. Photos of the newly-wed couple are going viral on social media.

After rumours of the couple dating in 2020, they went public in May, 2021.

Lee Seung Gi had made the wedding announcement on Instagram with a letter on February 7, earlier this year.

“Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7.

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” he wrote.

The actor and singer, who began his career as a singer in early 2000s, is known for his hit series including Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe.