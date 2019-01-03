One kick from this strapping lad and half a dozen ruffians go flying in all directions. The word on the street is that he rose to the top by obliterating a string of dons and gangsters that controlled Mumbai’s gold smuggling ring. His quest to be at the top of his dirty game lands him in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka where he stumbles upon thousands of slaves who are forced to work in inhumane working conditions. The saviour in him is born and his conscience is kicked and prodded alive.