Quentin Tarantino coming up with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' this year Image Credit: Supplied

With the summer box office promising to be a scorcher, Gulf News tabloid! picks out the most anticipated releases of the season.

Hollywood may have had a disappointing start with damp squibs such as 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' not doing much in terms of box office numbers, the season has only just begun, with directors such as Quentin Tarantino coming up with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', while Jon Favreau is bringing the beloved Disney classic 'The Lion King' back to life as a live-action remake.

Elsewhere, Bollywood has also waded in, guns blazing, with 'Super 30' looking to bring Hrithik Roshan back to the screen after a two-year hiatus (his last being 'Kaabil'), while Akshay Kumar and his cracking team, led by Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, heads to Mars in 'Mission Mangal'.