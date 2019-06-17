With the summer box office promising to be a scorcher, Gulf News tabloid! picks out the most anticipated releases of the season.
Hollywood may have had a disappointing start with damp squibs such as 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' not doing much in terms of box office numbers, the season has only just begun, with directors such as Quentin Tarantino coming up with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', while Jon Favreau is bringing the beloved Disney classic 'The Lion King' back to life as a live-action remake.
Elsewhere, Bollywood has also waded in, guns blazing, with 'Super 30' looking to bring Hrithik Roshan back to the screen after a two-year hiatus (his last being 'Kaabil'), while Akshay Kumar and his cracking team, led by Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, heads to Mars in 'Mission Mangal'.
Check out our podcast for the lowdown on your summer viewing.