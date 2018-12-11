Philippine dance princess Maja Salvador will bring her dance moves to Dubai in a show titled ‘Pinoy Dance Show’ at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Performing with Salvador at the December 14 event are actor Enchong Dee, comedian Pooh and singer Jay R.
“The show will be full of dancing, singing and I’m sure all the Filipino fans, our Filipino supporters will enjoy because we have everything in there. Pooh will make you laugh, Enchong is also a good performer and Jay R is a good singer,” said Salvador in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.
The 30-year-old artist, who’s been in the entertainment industry for 15 years now, has been in successful television soap operas like the Wild Flower, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Bridges of Love and The Legal Wife. Apart from acting, Salvador has also made a name in the dancing world, where she’s given the title ‘Dance Princess.’
In a one-on-one interview, Salvador reveals more on her career in the entertainment arena.
Dance journey
“My mum she also loves dancing, so what you seen from your parents sometimes you will copy or you want to be like them. So I’m like that. My mum really loves dancing so I imitated. When I started to be an artist, Star Magic had these dance classes, dance workshops and acting workshops that all artists need to undergo before they will let you join shows like ‘ASAP’ [a Sunday variety show in the Philippines]. They will not let you join the workshop just to be a good dancer, but also to bring out your confidence.”
On being dubbed the Philippine dance princess
“Thank you. I’m happy and overwhelmed because there are so many dancers, there are so many good dancers but I really appreciate that they are giving me that title. Sometimes there’s also pressure, especially now that I am 30 years old, but I’m in love with dancing so until I can still dance, then I’ll always give my best. Dancing sometimes is my outlet if I feel that I’m already burnt out. Sometimes even if I’m tired, dancing gives me a different satisfaction — it gives me happiness. I really love dancing. If I’m not dancing, it feels like something is missing. Dancing gives me something to complete me.”
Dance preparations
“It’s important that you love the song that you will be performing to show your connection with the song. Every time I dance, I’m like portraying a character, a role that the music gives me.”
Having her own dance album
“We had a dance album and had a group called Ultimate Dance 4 or UD4 — that’s with Shaina Magdayao, John Pratts and Rayver Cruz. It’s under Star Music with dances like Kembo and Dulce tirah tirah. Will I have my solo dance album? It depends. Maybe in the future, but for now my newest single, ‘Haplos’, was just recently released under Ivory Music and Videos.”
Dancing advice
“One step at a time. As much as you can attend dance classes or workshops. You can start with Zumba because the steps are basic. (You can progress) from there, once you can feel the connection with the music.”
The details
What: Pinoy Dance Show
When: December 14
Where: Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre
Doors open: 5pm
Show starts: at 8pm
Ticket price: Starts at Dh150