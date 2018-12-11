“Thank you. I’m happy and overwhelmed because there are so many dancers, there are so many good dancers but I really appreciate that they are giving me that title. Sometimes there’s also pressure, especially now that I am 30 years old, but I’m in love with dancing so until I can still dance, then I’ll always give my best. Dancing sometimes is my outlet if I feel that I’m already burnt out. Sometimes even if I’m tired, dancing gives me a different satisfaction — it gives me happiness. I really love dancing. If I’m not dancing, it feels like something is missing. Dancing gives me something to complete me.”