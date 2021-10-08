Lovers of Filipino music in Dubai are in for a treat ahead of Christmas 2021.
Singer and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, singer Sam Milby, pop rocker Yeng Constantino, singer-comedienne K Brosas and OPM hitmaker Erik Santos are set to perform at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City on December 10.
The event, called Paskong Handog Para Sa Pinoy 2021, will feature a medley of pop, ballad and OPM (Original Pilipino Music).
According to a statement, the organisers are hoping to “blast your homesickness away”.
“This year we are celebrating a truly unique Christmas together with the top artists from the Philippines. We want to bring joy back to the Filipino community in the UAE, while giving people the opportunity to come together and experience a musical extravaganza in a safe, and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Anna Melnychuk, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Creative Minds Events Organizing.
Gray, who has visited and performed in Dubai before, released her single ‘R.Y.F.’ earlier this year.
In an interview with Gulf News about her release, the beauty queen talked about hoping to see her fans soon.
“I do really look forward to the day that we can all come together not just for me to be able to see my fans and supporters,” she said.
Gray’s boyfriend, Filipino-American actor and singer Milby, has featured in a video with the star for their single ‘We’re in This Together’ and has released a number of music albums.
Pop-rock star Constantino is a popular artists known for songs such as ‘Ikaw’, ‘Cool Off’ and ‘Hawak Kamay’. She last performed in Dubai in 2019 at the Bayanihan Festival in Zabeel Park.
Tickets start at Dh100 are will be available online.