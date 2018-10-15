From working as a backup musician for such star singers as Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Abida Parveen and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, to establishing himself as a solo pop artist, Rafay Israr has come a long way.

The young crooner recently released the video of his new single, titled Man Ki Lagan, which is fast becoming popular. It’s a Sufi number, composed by Israr himself, with Mizmar band’s Kashan Admani at the guitars, and talks about “the darkness in the life of an actress” played by model Hafsa Butt.

The video is directed by Firaas Khan.