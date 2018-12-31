When you’ve wrapped up a film that’s pure labour of love and especially because it’s a tough film to shoot, it calls for a grand party. ‘Team ‘Parey Hut Love’ displayed the same spirit recently, as they celebrated the “successful completion of the film’s shoot” in sheer style not quite witnessed before.
An old, colonial mansion in Karachi, which had been used as a location for a Parsi wedding in the film, became the venue for the ‘Parey…’ wrap-up party that was attended by the principal cast and crew members including Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Parishe James, Yousaf Bashir Qureshi, director Asim Raza and scriptwriter Imran Aslam.
Producer and lead actor Sheheryar Munawwar Siddiqi played the master of ceremonies, and invited his team members to share their memorable experiences from the sets. This was followed by a q&a session with the media.
The party culminated in a five-course dinner at Sin Club, where Fawad Khan (who makes a cameo as a film producer) also joined them.
‘Parey…’ is a romcom, loosely based on ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’. Raza and Siddiqi are said to have mounted the film on a lavish budget — major spells were shot in Turkey, Kashmir and the palaces of Bahawalpur.
According to insiders, the shoot isn’t over yet, and is going to go on till January 5. The much-talked-about Mahira song is also to be filmed in February.