Image Credit:

Over the past few years, top fashion couturier Hasan Shehryar Yasin aka HSY has also come to be recognised as a celebrity talk show host of note, thanks to his prime time show on Hum TV, ‘Tonight with HSY’, which entered its fifth season in 2018.

He was supposed to return with a fresh season in 2019, but could not for reasons not known. But the ball of energy that he is, HSY was raring to make a comeback. And once he has decided on something, even a lockdown wouldn’t stop him. The next we know, the multifaceted designer has taken his popular show online: he now live-streams ‘Live with HSY’ on Instagram.

The show has a (roughly) set time — 10.30 to 11.30pm (Pakistan Standard Time) — every night when HSY goes live with a celebrity guest. The designer later posts the entire recording as an Insta story, which is available for 24 hours.