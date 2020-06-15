Top couturier and celebrity talk show host Hasan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY’s next screen outing will be a full-fledged role in Muhib Mirza’s debut feature film, ‘Ishrat Made In China’.
An excited HSY recently posted on Instagram an image revealing his character in the film. He captioned it, “Proud to officially announce my debut as an actor!”
He went on to relate how when he was approached for the role, Muhib had told him that the role had been written “especially for me.” HSY also said that he was excited about “a new experience” but when they went to shoot he was “impressed by the incredible professionalism on set, the mind blowing creativity, the jaw-dropping locations, the electrifying and gripping action sequences, the most gifted and talented cast and crew and for a director who believed in not just me, but in all of us and got the best out of us.
This has perhaps been one of the most thrilling experiences of my life and I’m honoured to be a part of this movie…”
‘Ishrat…’ is a Pak-China joint production and is led by Sanam Saeed, Shamoon Abbasi and Sara Loren.