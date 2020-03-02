The former cricketer will also be trying his hand at acting this year

The life and times of former skipper turned celebrity sports commentator Wasim Akram will now be dramatised for a feature film.

This was announced recently at the opening ceremony of PSL tournament, at National Stadium, Karachi, to huge cheers from the crowds. The title of the biopic is ‘Akram: An Era’ and it is produced under the banners of 502 Productions and Pomelo Films. It is directed by Addeel Niazi, who is also the film’s executive producer. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. The makers are currently casting for the film.

Reportedly, ‘Akram: An Era’ will not only highlight the achievements of one of Pakistan’s fastest bowlers and a left-hand batsman, but will also shed light on his personal journey.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Akram said: “Movies are a unique portal to engage a whole new generation. I am looking forward to participating in the production and cannot wait to see how this pans out.”