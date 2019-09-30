Image Credit:

New-age Pakistani filmmakers are making their mark on the international festival circuit. Last month, ‘Darling’, a short by Columbia graduate Saim Sadiq from Lahore, was adjudged Best Short Film at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Earlier this month, Asad Faruqi became the second Pakistani filmmaker after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bag an Emmy for his hard-hitting documentary, ‘Armed with Faith’.

(Incidentally, Obaid-Chinoy is part of its production team.) As for mainstream features, we have already reported Saqib Malik winning two awards at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) in Mississauga, Canada. And now, it’s the makers of ‘Laal Kabootar’ who are claiming the spotlight.

Executive producer Kamil Chima, who also co-scripted the film, was recently in the US where his debut feature was screened in competition at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.