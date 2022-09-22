Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has confirmed that he has split from his wife Syeda Aliza Sultan after four years of marriage, as reported by the media.

This comes after months of speculation about their relationship’s breakdown. The actor posted a statement on social media saying the divorce was finalised by a family court this month.

Prior to his post, his former wife Aliza claimed that she had to “endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation” when she was married to actor Feroze.

"Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos," claimed Aliza. "In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband's hands."

Apparently, the move to have separate lives was reached when she realised that she couldn’t spend her whole life being treated shabbily. "The welfare and wellbeing of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I am afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to a such hostile environment."

She also spoke about how she worried about her child witnessing a toxic marriage between the parents. "No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one's safety."

But she wasn’t the only one who shared her part of the story. Her husband, Feroze Khan, has also weighed in on their divorce.

"As a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan, I have full confidence in the justice of the court," wrote Feroze.

"Our divorce was finalised on September 3, 2022, after which I filed a family law case asking custody of and visitation rights pertaining to my children Sultan and Fatima in the eighth family judge district, East Karachi on September 19, 2022,” said Feroze.

The court also allowed him to spend time with his children. “Today, on September 21, 2022, the Court heard both parties and allowed me to spend time with my children Sultan and Fatima for half an hour in his [the judge’s] presence. The Court then adjourned the matter till October 1, 2022, on which date it will resume further proceedings related to visitation rights whereby I can continue to meet my children.”

He was also quick to add that he will extend help and support to his ex-wife since she’s the mother of his precious children.

“As concerns my ex-wife, I shall extend her my respect and support as she is the mother of my children. I am afraid I am not in a position to further discuss this matter as the case is pending before the Court,” he said.