Junaid Khan has proved himself to be one of the most intense actors of his generation. Also a popular musician — he is Call band’s lead vocalist — Khan has generally attracted screen roles that don’t fall in line with his real-life person which is the “sober and serious” type, by his own admission. As such he has often stepped out of his comfort zone, be it to play the abusive husband in Hania, or the obsessive lover in ‘Yeh Mera Deewana Pann Hai’.