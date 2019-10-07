Popular actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who got engaged to be married at the LUX Style Awards earlier this year, and are currently shooting their first TV play together, are going to re-unite on screen for the first time in a feature film, interestingly titled ‘Half Fry’. While we know that “half fry” is a slang used by the local cops with reference to custodial torture — its extreme form would be “full fry” — but it is not yet clear if the film is set in this context. All that has been revealed so far, aside from the lead pair, is that the film is a rom-com.