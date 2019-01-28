Iman Ali is in the news for all the right reasons. The Pakistani model who redefined elegance and style in fashion shoots, and also left an impact with her powerful performances in Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ (2007) and ‘Bol’ (2011), recently took everyone by surprise when it transpired that she was getting married.
As the story goes, Hasan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) shared a video on Instagram that showed Ali and a bunch of friends having great fun at what the couturier described as her ‘dholki’ (a pre-wedding event). It sent the curious industry people into a tizzy. Information began to trickle in, and it became known that Ali’s husband-to-be, named Babar Aziz Bhatti, is a handsome businessman settled in Canada.
The next we knew, Ali had signed on a movie — practically her third feature in a span of more than 10 years since ‘Khuda Kay Liye’. Reportedly, the film is titled ‘Tich Button’, and is produced by actress Urwa Hocane. Ali is starring alongside Farhan Saeed, Sonia Hussyn, and Feroze Khan.