Legendary Pakistani film and TV actor Qavi Khan has passed away, reports said on Monday. The 80-year-old actor was receiving treatment for a renal condition in Canada, Pakistani media outlets said.

Khan was born in Peshawar and started his career as a child star with Radio Pakistan before relocating to Lahore. He began working for Pakistan Television in 1964, where he quickly rose to fame.

He acted in more than 200 Pakistani films and TV plays. His most well-known works are the TV drama ‘Lakhon Main Teen’ and the 1984 police television drama serial ‘Andhera Ujala’, centered on a team of police officers battling crime.

In 2007, Khan was given a lifetime achievement award by the Pakistan Television Corporation. He also won the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award, and the Pride of Performance Award, the country's highest national literary honour.

In his condolence message, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to the legendary actor for his contribution to the field of acting and drama. "The services of Qavi Khan for Pakistani drama would be long remembered," he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief in a statement and said that Khan proved his mettle with his work in films, television, stage and radio, and received accolades from the masses.

Singer Ali Zafar also offered his condolences. “The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.