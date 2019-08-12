The actor is now shooting for TV serial, ‘Sarasajeeda’

Seems like the success of last year’s ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ didn’t quite get film debutant Arslan Asad Butt the kind of good notices he was expecting.

So, for now Butt has no films in his kitty, and he is back to television. Though, that is not to say TV is a lesser medium; in fact, in Pakistan, it’s always been drama serials whose popularity crossed borders and got our small-screen actors big opportunities in Bollywood also.

Butt is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, shooting what he calls a “multi-lingual” TV play, titled ‘Sarasajeeda’.

“You guys will be watching me speaking 3 languages. English/Malay/Urdu,” he announced on his social media account.