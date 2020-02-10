Keep up with the Gulf News live blog from movie's biggest night

Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel and Stella Banderas pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Get ready to cheer for your favourites as the Oscars, movie’s biggest night, kicks off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is being rolled out weeks earlier than usual in a bid to freshen up a ceremony and potentially boost ratings. Check out who's on the coveted list of nominees here.

The truncated time table has put the normally bloated Oscars season on a diet (tonight's show is also for the second straight year be hostless) and sent film academy members scrambling to finish their movie-watching - no small task in a year featuring a few three-hour epics like 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'.

Still, even given the stringent timeline, stars are beginning to pour in – here’s a look at what’s going on, on the red carpet. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Photographers jostle for position as Billy Porter arrives. Image Credit: Los Angeles Times

Porter took some time out to speak to director Spike Lee, whose clothes sported the number 24 - paying tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died on January 26, in a tragic helicopter accident.

Director Spike Lee, wearing a coat with the number 24 in memory of NBA player Kobe Bryant, and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee Image Credit: Reuters

Meanwhile, stars such as Billie Eilish, Laura Dern and Idina Menzel poured in.

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho walked the red carpet with a translator, explaining why the satirical thriller uses the Korean language; it's all about being authentic.

"Regardless of the outcome, we are just so happy for these nominations," director Bong Joon Ho told reporters of the social satire's six nods.

The coveted best picture prize, to be announced at the end of the three-hour show, is thought to be a three-way race between "Parasite," British director Sam Mendes' immersive World War One movie "1917" from Universal Pictures, and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to show business, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," from Sony Pictures.

"The smart bet is definitely '1917,' but I do not rule out the possibility of something else winning, whether that be 'Parasite' or 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' or 'Jojo Rabbit'," Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, said ahead of the show.

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas says 'he can't be happier' for his first nomination - for best actor -in 25 years, especially since it's for a Spanish movie, 'Pain and Glory'. The drama has been directed by Pedro Almodóvar. Here's a fun fact: reportedly Banderas would sometimes wear Almodóvar's clothes while filming this movie. The Spanish actor said he welcomes the calls for more diversity in Hollywood and in the film academy.

"I have seen this community fighting very, very hard,'' Banderas said. "Struggling to get their kids in university to become better, to become a part of the American society. That has to happen, be reflected in Hollywood.''

Singer Billie Eilish (R) and her brother Finneas arrive for the 92nd Oscars Image Credit: AFP

Actress Maya Rudolph, who will be presenting a prize, is full of praise for Parasite.

Maya Rudolph shows off her earrings Image Credit: Reuters

Rudolph, who has just founded a production company, had a fun fact to share about her bright orange outfit – or rather the green earrings she wore with them; they were once worn by Beyonce! Who says stars can’t share?

Julia Butters, the 10-year-old actress who starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, chose a pink dress with puffy sleeves and reportedly stashed a turkey sandwich in her designer purse.

Julia Butters Image Credit: Reuters

"Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because 'I don't like some of the food here,'" Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman wrote in a Twitter post that showed a photo of a smirking Butters and her sandwich.

Renée Zellweger spoke about taking on Judy, for which she is nominated, on the red carpet, calling the Hollywood icon Judy Garland "herioc".

Renée Zellweger Image Credit: Reuters

Some outfits spoke loudly. Natalie Portman wore a cape lined with the names of female filmmakers who weren't nominated for best director, including Lulu Wang ("The Farewell"), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women") and Mati Diop ("Atlantics").

And now it's time to get down to business. It's time to hand out the little golden prizes. (The little statuette is solid bronze and plated in 24-karat gold, making it heavy; it weighs 3.8 kilograms.)

First up, Porter and Janelle Monae get the crowd pumped up with a mish-mash of melody.

Chris Rock and Steve Martin take the stage, breaking the ice with a pointed reference to the Oscars not having a designated host or any diversity.

Regina King comes on to present the first award; Best supporting Actor. And the award goes to...Brad Pitt, for 'Once upon a Time...in Hollywood'. This is his second Oscar; his first for acting. Pitt's voice cracked as he voiced his gratitude to Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and the cast and crew of the film. He dedicated his win to his children, " who colour everything I do", he said.