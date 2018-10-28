Natalie Portman transforms into a global pop superstar in the upcoming film Vox Lux.

On Thursday, Neon released an official trailer for the music drama, in which Portman plays Celeste, a successful musician whose meteoric rise to fame came at a young age (and upon surviving a violent tragedy). As an adult, and after a scandalous incident almost derailed her career, she is now trying to make a comeback with her sixth album.

“This is a culmination of my life’s work so far,” Portman says as the gum-chewing, foul-mouthed musician in the trailer.

“I was under a lot of stress after my accident. But that’s what the show is about. It’s about rebirth.”