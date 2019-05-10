The song will feature in the end credits of the upcoming live-action remake

Image Credit:

Singer Zayn Malik has sung ‘A Whole New World’ for the live-action movie version of Disney classic ‘Aladdin’, and fans want him as hero.

Disney have released a new cover version of the iconic song performed by the singer along with Zhavia Ward.

The track is due to play over the end titles according to the video on VEVO, so does not feature during the film, reports mirror.co.uk.

The music video depicts Malik and Ward looking wistful in a number of moodily lit locations, but never actually sharing a scene together.

It got a big reaction on social media. Most fans on Twitter adored the version and even liked the idea of Malik playing Aladdin himself.

“Zayn should’ve been given the Aladdin role, I said what I said”, one fan posted.