The American rapper behind hits such as ‘See You Again’ makes his UAE return

American rapper Wiz Khalifa returns to the UAE for a performance at Drai’s Dubai in Meydan on March 13.

The ‘Black and Yellow’, ‘Young, Wild and Free’ and ‘We Dem Boyz’ artist released his debut album, ‘Show and Prove’, in 2006.

Khalifa released his hit track ‘See You Again’ for the soundtrack of ‘Furious 7’ in 2015, and the song spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His latest of seven studio albums, ‘Rolling Papers 2’, released in 2018.