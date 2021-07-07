Korean music group BTS have turned models in an atmospheric video for Louis Vuitton that showcases the luxury brand’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Collection by Virgil Abloh.
The video — set in Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside Seoul — was posted on YouTube and shows the seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in outfits from famed designer Abloh’s 34-piece spin-off line.
“Seoul has such a unique energy and BTS embody this vibe completely,” Abloh told trade journal WWD. “They add their spin to the collection, make it their own and take it to new heights.”
The group was announced as Louis Vuitton ambassadors back in April.
On the music front, BTS’ most recent track ‘Butter’ has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks in a row, extending the song's record as the longest running #1 debut by a group in the chart's history.
The Grammy-nominated band is expected to release their new single ‘Permission To Dance’ on July 9. Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid have participated in the making of the track.
Earlier, BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 for the song ‘Dynamite’.