As Dubai Fitness Challenge gets ready to roll this weekend in the UAE, we also have World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminding us about the importance of physical movement.
But he chose a unique way to underline the importance of physical exercise reminding us that working long hours in a boardroom shouldn't stop you from shaking a leg. A feel-good video of WHO delegates, including Ghebreyesus, dancing to BTS's ‘Permission to Dance’ is now up on his official Twitter account and we can't keep calm.
While his intentions are thoroughly noble, it's also a hoot to watch the WHO delegates -- clad in formal business suits -- trying to ape the steps of the hit musicians who are a global pop phenomenon.
"Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don't need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!" wrote WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The video was uploaded a day ago on Twitter and has been climbing the popularity charts. Many Twitter users have lauded WHO chief for his zany initiative and hailed him for having a good sense of humour.
"Happiness, mental and physical health," commented a BTS fan page on Twitter.