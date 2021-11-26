British singer explains why she wanted to have a child on her own

British singer-songwriter Jessie J teared up on stage during a gig in Los Angeles just hours after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

According to TMZ, the singer was candid about her emotions and about what she was going through.

“I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was [expletive],” she was reported as telling her fans. “This year has been hands down the hardest year I’ve ever had to get through ... I lost my baby and I know I’m going to be OK.”

Ahead of the concert, Jessie took to Instagram to share her feelings on the tragic loss.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down... After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” the musician captioned a picture of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

The singer continued, “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, explained that she wanted to have a baby on her own as it’s “all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.”