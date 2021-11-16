Harry Styles Image Credit: Supplied

While rumours about Harry Styles’ new beauty line having been around since summer, it was revealed on November 15 that this is, in fact, true and the shiny, gender-neutral brand is called Pleasing.

The line, poised to start shipping products from November 29, will deliver high-quality nail polishes and skincare.

The first drop, titled Perfect Pearl, features pearlescent nail polishes, and two skin care products — a hybrid eye gel and lip oil called the Pleasing Pen and an illuminating serum that can be used as primer.

Harry Styles Image Credit: AP

The products are now available for pre-order on Pleasing’s new website, pleasing.com.

“It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles explained in an interview with Dazed. “Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.

"I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’ It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”