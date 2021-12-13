Doja Cat Image Credit: Instagram

Singer and rapper Doja Cat has revealed that she has COVID-19 and has to drop out of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

This comes soon after she had announced that some staff on her production team had tested positive.

“I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” the ‘Woman’ singer added. “The rest of the tour stops have some really great line-ups, wish I could be there. Much love xo.”

Her home remedy? “turmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500,” she tweeted soon after the announcement that she was sick.

Other stars scheduled to perform on the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, K-Pop stars Monsta X and Bazzi.

This is the second time that the Grammy nominated Doja has tested positive for COVID-19. She said in July 2020 that she had contracted the novel coronavirus, soon after mocking the pandemic.

“I got COVID,” she said in a video interview with Capital XTRA. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates [food delivery service], and I don’t know how I got it but I got it. I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine now.”