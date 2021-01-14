The first two episodes of the four-part series will release on March 23

Singer and actress Demi Lovato. Image Credit: REUTERS

Singer Demi Lovato will open up about the struggles in her life, including a near-fatal drug overdose, in upcoming YouTube docuseries, ‘Dancing with the Devil.’

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato, 28, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view.”

“I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” she added.

In July 2018, it was reported that the singer was rushed to hospital after an apparent heroin overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She was hospitalised for 10 days and later went into rehab for a few months.

The four-part series is directed by Michael D Ratner and the first two episodes will release for free on March 23 on Lovato’s YouTube Channel. The remaining two episodes will release on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

This is Lovato’s second YouTube docuseries, the first being 2017’s ‘Simply Complicated’.

While speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles in 2019, the ‘Give Your Heart a Break’ singer said she was bouncing back.