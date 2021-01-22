Singer Adele has reached a divorce settlement with Simon Konecki almost two years after announcing that they would be separating.
People magazine reported that the former couple filed a judgement packet with the court in Los Angeles on January 15. However, their divorce will not be finalised until it's signed off by a judge.
The Grammy winning singer and Konecki, 46, first announced their separation in April 2019 after more than seven years together. Adele, 32, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2019.
“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives said in April 2019. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
Adele gave birth to their son Angelo on October 19, 2012. She and the charity group SEO reportedly got married in 2016, and this only came to light after the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer referred to Konecki as her husband during her 2017 Grammy Awards acceptance speech. They have been fiercely private about their relationship and child.