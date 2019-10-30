Parents quiet as to when the little one was born

It was a proud moment for singer-actor Ricky Martin, who announced the news of the arrival of his fourth child and guess what? It’s a baby boy.

The 47-year-old singer announced the arrival of son Renn Martin-Yosef on Instagram while sharing the picture of the infant in Martin’s arms, along with both parents beaming with pride and joy.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” wrote the pop star in Spanish on Instagram, which translates in English to, “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

According to Fox News, Martin and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia.