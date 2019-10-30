It was a proud moment for singer-actor Ricky Martin, who announced the news of the arrival of his fourth child and guess what? It’s a baby boy.
The 47-year-old singer announced the arrival of son Renn Martin-Yosef on Instagram while sharing the picture of the infant in Martin’s arms, along with both parents beaming with pride and joy.
“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” wrote the pop star in Spanish on Instagram, which translates in English to, “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”
According to Fox News, Martin and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia.
The proud parents are still remaining quiet as when was the little one born.