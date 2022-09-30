American rapper Post Malone is returning to Abu Dhabi for an outdoor concert at Etihad Park on December 3, over UAE National Day weekend.
The nine-time Grammy nominee, known for songs such as ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Rockstar’, last performed in the UAE capital in 2018 as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 After-Race Concerts at du Arena.
“I’m excited to be returning to Abu Dhabi and performing for the incredible audience there again,” said Post Malone in a statement. “The crowd for my last show there were electric and I can’t wait to take to the stage and perform for my fans in the Middle East. Together, we’re going to enjoy a fantastic weekend.”
Produced by Flash Entertainment, the Etihad Park show will see Post Malone — real name Austin Richard Post — perform hits from his back catalogue as well as new tracks from his latest album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.
The 27-year-old, who is the eighth best-selling digital artist of all time, rose to fame for his unique blend of hip hop, pop, R&B and trap. ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, which was released in June 2022, debuted at No 2 on the US Billboard 200.
“As the Middle East’s leading entertainment company, Flash Entertainment constantly works to bring the region’s audience the highest quality of performers and unmissable experiences,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “As part of this commitment, over the past 15 years, we have successfully managed to regularly bring AAA talents to Abu Dhabi and Post Malone is one further example of that. A world-class talent with a unique sound and well-established base of fans in the region, I know he is excited to return to the UAE for the first time since 2018.”
Tickets for the concert are available for purchase online from 12pm today and prices start from Dh295.