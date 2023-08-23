Singer Britney Spears is reportedly getting therapy amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.
She shared that she was a “little shocked” that the personal trainer-turned actor had filed for a split from her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, but her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going, including a counsellor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer, reports aceshowbiz.com.
“She has the ongoing help of a therapist and has hired divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser,” Page Six reported.
“Britney is strong, she’s feeling like, ‘Woah’, like you would in any break-up when you’ve been with someone for six years, but she’s very clear headed. She’s not holed up all alone crying.”
Another source told the outlet: “I think Britney gets a bad rap, she’s a true artiste, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she’s doing incredibly well under the circumstances.”
Spears’ divorce lawyer, Wasser, 55, charges $1000-an-hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her near 30-year law career, including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette, Kate Walsh, Johnny Knoxville and Kevin Costner.
Meanwhile, sources told TMZ: “(Spears and Asghari have) totally shut down any and all communication with one another, leaving it up to their legal teams to handle everything moving forward.Things got really nasty when Sam left their home, and the two haven’t spoken since.”
Despite apparently stopping communicating with each other, Spears and Asghari have both spoken out on social media on their split. Spears broke her silence over the breakdown of her marriage on 18 August, sharing on Instagram that she was “a little shocked” that Sam had decided to split from her.
She added that their relationship was “honestly nobody’s business,” but added: “I couldn’t take the pain anymore.”