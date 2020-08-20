Now United has reunited in Dubai and released a new song as they finalise the search for a new member from the MENA region.
The global music group, comprised of 15 young artists from 15 different countries, on August 20 launched their new track, ‘Feel It Now’.
The summer anthem arrives while the group is in Dubai, where they continue their search for a new member from the Middle East and North Africa. They first began their search in November of last year. Next month, a boot camp event will feature virtual auditions from finalists, with the winner joining the group in Dubai.
“We are so impressed with the submissions we received and look forward to announcing soon a wonderful new talent to join the group and represent the region,” said Fuller.
Now United formed in 2017 at the hands of British music mogul Simon Fuller, best known as the creator of the ‘Idols’ franchise (including ‘American Idol’), and as the manager of the Spice Girls.
The group collaborated with Pepsi on a music video for ‘Feel It Now’, depicting the members recording the song at their individual homes, as the global pandemic has forced the public to social distance. In addition, the video features footage from the group’s pre-pandemic world travels in 2019.
The current Now United line-up includes Sina Deinert from Germany, Any Gabrielly from Brazil, Bailey May from Philippines, Diarra Sylla from Senegal, Heyoon Jeong from South Korea, Hina Yoshihara from Japan, Joalin Loukamaa from Finland, Josh Beauchamp from Canada, Krystian Wang from China, Lamar Morris from the United Kingdom, Noah Urrea from the United States, Sabina Hidalgo from Mexico, Shivani Paliwal from India, Sofya Plotnikova from Russia and Savannah Clarke from Australia.