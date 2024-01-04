Music superstars Take That will perform at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with a special Saturday race day performance on January 13. The Back For Good trio — Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen — will perform a packed set of hits for fans at Mina Zayed.

This is the first time that SailGP has combined its high-speed racing action with live music entertainment to create a memorable fan experience.

Take That, considered to be one of the most successful acts of their era, with hits like 'Shine', 'Relight My Fire' and 'Rule The World', released their ninth studio album, ‘This Life’, less than a month ago. It became the biggest selling album from a UK artiste in 2023.

Tickets for Take That’s performance are on sale now at SailGP.com/AbuDhabi. Both the Waterfront Grandstand and Premier Waterfront Grandstand tickets include access to the special Take That performance.

Formed as a five-piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 and Number 1 respectively. Their third album, 'Nobody Else,' confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005’s 'The Ultimate Tour'. This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years.

Robbie’s return for 2011’s 'Progress' saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release 'III' and 2017’s 'Wonderland,' which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of 'Odyssey' in 2018, a greatest hits album of beautifully re-imagined versions of some of the biggest tracks from their three-decade career. The album entered the charts at Number 1 and was closely followed by a critically acclaimed UK and European stadium and arena tour in 2019.