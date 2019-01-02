The nine members — Nancy, Hyebin, Jane, Taeha, Daisy Nayun, Yeonwoo, JooE, and Ahin — struggled to gain interest among the public during their start, but they found their big break when 18-year old member JooE went viral online for her enthusiastic dancing during a live performance in 2017. This led to the creation of hilarious dancing memes and landed the young member her first ever commercial. It also helped the group garner international attention with their breakout single, Bboom Bboom from their third EP, Great!, last January. The single launched the girl group as a globally-recognised K-Pop act after it ignited interest upon listeners.