It probably goes without saying that Momoland has been one of the most talked-about K-Pop acts in last year. The all-female act had a breakout year in 2018 and garnered international recognition for their catchy pop music and fun choreographies. Now, UAE fans can get a glimpse of the rising group.
The South Korean girls will kick off their world tour, ‘Momoland Live in Concert’, on January 4 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, before heading to the Philippines, Vietnam, South America and United States.
Ahead of their first-ever performance in the Middle East on Friday, here are 10 things you need to know about the energetic girl group Momoland:
1. They formed on a reality show
In June 2016, the South Korean girls came together after competing on Mnet’s survival program, ‘Finding Momoland’, that was created by MLD Entertainment (formerly known as Duble Kick Entertainment), where the group members were hand-picked from 10 trainees.
2. They debuted with seven members
Momoland was originally imagined as a seven-member group before adding Taeha and Daisy to the group’s nine-member line-up early 2017.
Taeha was a ‘Produce 101’ contestant and former Starship Entertainment trainee, while Daisy was an eliminated ‘Finding Momoland’ contestant.
3. Their debut EP was crowdfunded
To gear up for their upcoming music release, Momoland’s 2016 EP, ‘Welcome to Momoland’, was crowdfunded with the help of fans to cover the costs of the album’s production. Momoland raised around 10 million Korean won (Dh32,905), exceeding the initial target amount. The group debuted in November of the same year.
4. They had their breakthrough moment in 2018
The nine members — Nancy, Hyebin, Jane, Taeha, Daisy Nayun, Yeonwoo, JooE, and Ahin — struggled to gain interest among the public during their start, but they found their big break when 18-year old member JooE went viral online for her enthusiastic dancing during a live performance in 2017. This led to the creation of hilarious dancing memes and landed the young member her first ever commercial. It also helped the group garner international attention with their breakout single, Bboom Bboom from their third EP, Great!, last January. The single launched the girl group as a globally-recognised K-Pop act after it ignited interest upon listeners.
The success of Bboom Bboom soon spawned a myriad of dance videos and took over not only the Korean charts but also the American music chart, making the girl group’s first Billboard entry which saw them jump at No 4 on World Digital Song Sales.
Their equally infectious follow-up song, ‘Baam’, from their ‘Fun to the World’ EP, and their performance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics G-100 concert, may have solidified their place in the ever-changing and managed to rise to the upper echelons of the competitive K-Pop industry.
5. They made it to the list of 2018’s most-viewed K-Pop music video on YouTube
YouTube unveiled the top 10 most popular K-Pop music videos viewed in 2018 and Momoland’s viral sensation ‘Bboom Bboom’, which centers on shuffle dance, ranked fifth in terms of global viewers.
While in Korea, locals couldn’t get enough of the girls’ fun dances and exuberant lyrics that the girls took the third spot for the most popular K-Pop music videos in their home country.
6. They went platinum
The nine-member girl group made history upon the infectious release of electro-swing track ‘Bboom Bboom’. The catchy, quirky single earned them a Platinum certification by South Korea’s prominent Gaon Music Chart after the song was streamed more than 100 million times. This has made them the first girl group and second act to achieve this feat in the streaming category.
7. They’ve reached the 300 million view mark
On December 30, their 2018 viral hit song ‘Bboom Bboom’s’ cable-shopping-network-inspired music video reached 300 million views on YouTube, making them the fifth K-Pop group and third female act to do so after BlackPink and Twice. It’s also their first music video to achieve this milestone.
The choreography clip and official music video to the rising girl group’s second viral hit of the year, ‘Baam’, also surpassed 100 million views.
8. They’ve released Japanese songs
After their rise in Korea and abroad, Momoland entered the J-Pop market and debuted in Japan on June 13. They released music such as Japanese versions of their viral hits ‘Bboom Bboom’ and ‘Baam’.
9. They have their own official fandom name and light sticks
Like all K-Pop groups, they have their own dedicated fandom name and official light sticks.
The group announced via V Live, a South Korean live video streaming service, that their fans are loyally known as ‘Merry-Go-Round’. The girls explained that it refers to a carousel and hopes listeners enjoy the ride and feel joy listening to their music.
Days before Christmas, the girls recently revealed their official light sticks, which is designed with red and white colours and features their logo and a carousel’s rooftop placed on top.
10. They are award winners
Adding to their list of achievements, ‘Bboom Bboom’ earned them their first show win on Korean TV program Mnet’s M!Countdown since their debut in 2016.
Apart from winning on various South Korean TV music shows on seven separate occasions, the nine-member act has been nominated and awarded a series of accolades including Idol Group of the Year at 2018 Korea Brand Awards, Rising Star Awards at 2017 Asia Artist Awards, Discovery of the Year at 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards and more.
___
Don’t miss it
Tickets to ‘Momoland Live in Dubai’, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, start at Dh200, and are available online. Doors open 6pm.