The Canadian rapper has posted photos of his curly blonde toddler on Instagram

Drake Image Credit: Supplied

Canadian rapper Drake has posted several pictures of his son Adonis Graham for the first time.

Drake posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Monday, along with a host of photos of his two-year-old son.

Drake's son Image Credit: Instagram

“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright,” wrote Drake.

The pictures were of his son, his son’s mother Sophie Brussaux, 30, and his own parents.

Toddler Adonis, who has curly blonde hair and blue eyes, had been kept from the public for several months after he was born.

Rapper Pusha T released a diss track against Drake in 2018 titled ‘The Story of Adidon’, exposing that Drake had been hiding a son, who he had with retired adult actress Brussaux.

“Be conscious, especially right now, of fears coming in from others and recognise that not everything should be held by you,” continued Drake.

Drake Image Credit: Instagram

“Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release.”