Linkin Park will celebrate their 20 year anniversary with a live-stream of previously unseen concert footage on October 9, and the ticketed event is currently selling virtual tickets for an early bird price of $15 (Dh55) each.
The band will host a live-stream at 8pm UAE time and air footage from the last show of their 2002 Projekt Revolution festival in Las Vegas. The online event is a celebration of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’, two decades after its release in October, 2000. The 16-track set list includes hit such as ‘Crawling’ and ‘In the End’. The live-stream will be re-aired 12 hours later.
But first, fans will get to tune into a Q&A with band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell and Rob Bourdon. It will be their first interview together since 2017, the year in which their lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide.
In addition, the band will release a reissue of ‘Hybrid Theory’ on the same day, including demos from 1999 that have never seen the light of day. (This includes a previously unheard take of ‘In the End’).
In a super deluxe box set, there will also be three additional CDs, three DVDs of unseen footage, three vinyl albums and more.