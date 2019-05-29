Dubai: La Fete de la musique, a free to attend concert featuring local talent, will return to Dubai on June 21.

The event will take place at The Grand Circle at Dubai Opera and feature performances by Lama Samlagi, Waheed Mamdouh, Kamal Musallam Trio featuring Eddie Misk and Abri & Funk Radius.

The show will kick off at 6pm. RSVPing on the Alliance Francaise website is mandatory.

The Fete de la musique was first launched in 1982 in France by the then Minister of Culture Jack Lang.