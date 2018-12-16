Popular Malayalam fusion band Masala Coffee will perform at Dubai’s Al Nasr Leisureland on December 21. The eight-piece, known for fusing rock, folk and traditional Indian styles, have more than 300 shows under their belt in both India and abroad.
Their hits include their take on popular folk song ‘Kantha’, as well as original compositions such as ‘Once Upon A Time In Punjab’ and ‘Karikkinpattu’.
“Masala Coffee is a unique fusion brand that aims to change listeners’ mindsets with its music. Breaking the divide between the different genres, each song is different and takes you on a soulful journey. Music lovers will have a great time enjoying the various melodies and band’s distinctive style”, said Shirish Srivastava, managing director of Shogun Global, organisers of the show.
Tickets, starting at Dh50, are now available online.