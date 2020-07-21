Rapper claims wife Kim Kardashian West tried to hospitalise him after he cried at rally

Kanye West posted a series of now-deleted tweets in the early hours of Tuesday morning that left fans worried.

The rapper alluded that wife Kim Kardashian West attempted to hospitalise him after he cried during a recent rally for his surprise US Presidential campaign.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” wrote West. “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.”

West had broken down while speaking about abortion and nearly making the choice to abort his daughter.

‘Get Out’, Jordan Peele’s horror film, follows a black man who visits his white girlfriend’s family, only to be faced with their sinister and racist intentions for him.

In more tweets, West asked his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to “call me now.” In a screenshot allegedly sent to Jenner, he writes, “This Ye … You ready to talk now … Or are you still avoiding my calls”.

West also called out E! channel and its parent company NBCUniversal, the network that hosts ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.

“I love my wife,” he wrote. “My family must live next to me … It’s not up to E or NBC or anymore.”

He added: “NBC locked up Bill Cosby.”

Posting a photograph with his four kids, West wrote his children would never “do Playboy.”

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” he tweeted.

In some of West’s more random tweets, he posted Drake’s name with a confused emoji, causing the Canadian rapper to trend. He also tweeted screenshots of himself googling Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence and seemed to call out Shia LaBeouf and Anna Wintour.

West deleted the majority of his tweets and said he would “focus on the music now”.

His last tweet is about a 12-track project named after his late mother.