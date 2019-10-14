The body of Choi Jin-ri, 25, was discovered at her home in Seongnam

K-pop star and former f(x) member Sulli was found dead at the age of 25, according to reports.

The South Korean singer and actress was found dead at 3.20pm on October 14 by her manager, in her home in the south of Seoul.

The cause of her death has not been confirmed. However, according to Allkpop, the Seongnam Fire Department arrived to the scene to find Sulli “showing signs of cardiac arrest and post-death paralysis.”

Sulli, whose birth name is Choi Jin-ri, was partially known for being in the group f(x). However, Sulli went on a hiatus from the group after rumours began circulating about her, including that she was dating 39-year–old Choiza of Dynamic Duo, according Kdramastars online.

SM Entertainment at the time announced: “Because she is suffering physically from her ailments and mentally from the malicious and untrue rumours that are spreading about her, Sulli has requested that she take a break from all entertainment activities. After careful consideration, the agency has decided to minimise activities and give her a break in respect for her wishes and to protect our artists.”

Sulli officially left the band in 2015. Kdramastars also reported that Sulli, who had been open about living with social phobia and panic disorder, had previously been hospitalised due to stress-related stomach pains.

In 2016, the International Business Times reported that the multi-talented artist had been rushed to the hospital with injuries to her wrists.

Sulli began her career as a child actress. She later attended an audition with SM Entertainment, South Korea’s largest entertainment company, behind such acts as Exo, Shinee and Red Velvet, and made it through as an SM trainee.