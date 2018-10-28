Former K-Pop idol Sulli opened up on the past hardships she experienced as an idol and the reason behind leaving girl group f(x) on the first episode of her reality show, Jinri Store.

The singer-turned-actress began her trainee life when she was just a fifth grader and confessed that “no one thought that I was young then even though I was actually really young”.

She went on to talk about the troubles she felt during her activities in the music industry.

“I was under so much pressure. I often felt scared. We [f(x)] felt so much pressure. I did what someone told me to do without knowing the reason,” she said.

“At some point, I started to realise and started to wonder why I should do this and for what I’m doing this,” referring to her departure from f(x) back in August 2015. “That clothes was not for me, I think.”

The 24-year-old confessed that she couldn’t see her future and did everything to protect herself.

“I said I’m exhausted, but no one listened to me,” she concluded. “I felt like I was alone”.

Sulli — real name Choi Jin-ri — was a child actress before joining K-pop girl group f(x) alongside Amber, Victoria, Luna and Krystal in 2009 with debut album, LA chA TA. She took a temporary hiatus during the group’s Red Light promotions due to mental and physical exhaustion. In 2015, she withdrew from f(x) to focus on her acting career and kick-started her solo career with the 2016 movie, Real, with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Directed by producer Kim Ji Wook and produced by SM CCC Lab, Sulli’s new reality show, Jinri Store, follows her journey as CEO of her pop-up store.