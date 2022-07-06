Almost two years after the release of their last album, K-pop girl group Blackpink is promising that their next one is just around the corner.
On July 6, a YG Entertainment representative revealed that the quartet — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — will shoot a new music video in July, release a new song in August and are also planning a world tour.
“A lot of music that is Blackpink-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time,” the source said, according to Soompi. “In order to expand Blackpink’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”
The upcoming album will be Blackpink’s first since the release of ‘The Album’ in 2020, which featured the hit song ‘How You Like That’.
Blackpink made their debuted in August 2016 with their mini album ‘Square One’, that featured the tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. They’re the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to ‘Ice Cream’ that peaked at No 13.
They made history this week after the music video for their 2018 single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ crossed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed by a Korean group on the website.
Even as the group has kept it low-key for a while, members Rose and Lisa released solo albums in 2021, and Jisoo made her lead acting debut in the show ‘Snowdrop’.