The boy group will perform in New Delhi on May 31 and in Imphal on June 2

VAV’s Lou, Ziu, Baron, ACE, Ayno and St Van Image Credit: Supplied

K-Pop boy group VAV will be flying over to India end of this month for performances.

The six members of VAV dropped the announcement on social media and confirmed to hold concerts and fan meetings in New Delhi on May 31 and in Imphal on June 2.

VAV is the latest K-Pop act to mark their India debut and to announce a tour in the country following boy group IN2IT’s successful tour in Mumbai and New Delhi in April. The act just successfully completed tours in USA, Japan, Brazil, Europe, and Thailand and is set to take their next stage in India, thrilling fans, devotedly known as Vampz.

Dubbed as “global super rookies”, they were the first K-Pop group to perform in Uruguay and received diplomatic recognition from the South Korean embassy.

Ziu, Ace, Lou, Ayno, Baron and St Van will no doubt perform some of their hit tracks from recent five-track mini-album titled ‘Thrilla Killa’ and songs from their discography.

In 2015, VAV, which is derived from ‘Very Awesome Voice’, formally debuted in the K-Pop industry with mini-album, ‘Under The Moonlight’. The original that included members Xiao, Zehan, and Gyeoul left the group for various reasons. VAV currently consists of seven members: St.Van, Jacob, Baron, ACE, Ayno, Lou and Ziu.