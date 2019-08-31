Singer has decided to sit out shows due to leg injury

Singer Kim Heechul will not be participating in Super Junior’s concert and comeback music show promotions in the later half of this year.

The group’s agency Label SJ confirmed in a statement that the K-Pop star decided to sit out of performances for their upcoming ninth album and ‘Super Show 8’ concert due to his leg injury.

Heechul fractured his left leg in a car accident in 2006 and still faces difficulty performing on stage due to the chronic pain.

The K-Pop group is set to release the their ninth album in the second half of 2019 and all eight members — Leeteuk, Kyuhyun, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Choi Siwon, Ryeowook, and Eunhyuk — will be participating in the ‘Super Show 8’ concert, which will be held on October 12-13 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

The singer will be included in the group’s album as well as Super Junior’s variety appearances.

Ahead of their comeback, the members will be releasing the third season of their web variety show ‘SJ returns 3’ on September 9.

Back in July, Heechul and his group took their ‘Super Show 7S’ concert to Jeddah at King Abdullah Sports City.