On Valentine’s Day, news broke out that a K-Pop couple was reportedly in a relationship. It revealed to be none other than Momoland’s Daisy and iKON’s Song Yun-hyeong.
Following a media report confirming the news, both agencies gave conflicting statements for their respective artists.
After checking with their artist Daisy, Momoland’s management agency, MLD Entertainment, told Korea’s Yonhap News Agency the pair have started dating “with mutual affection for three months.”
Though YG Entertainment, iKON’s music label, issued a contradictory response to the pair’s dating news, causing confusion among fans.
The label stated that they “have dated a few times on mutual affection, but they are not in a romantic relationship.”
It’s rare to see two agencies have different statements as they usually come forward with the same answer after taking it through.
Song Yun-hyeong debuted as part a member of iKON in 2015 and rose to prominence with infectious chart-topping song ‘Love Scenario’. He is the second artist from YG Entertainment reported to be in a relationship, after BlackPink’s Jennie, who was seeing EXO’s Kai but broke it off last month.
A year later, Daisy was introduced as a member of the nine-piece act Momoland, which is currently at the forefront of the K-Pop scene since 2018 hit song ‘BBoom BBoom’. Daisy along with her bandmates were in Dubai last month for the group’s first concert in the Middle East.