Managed under Banana Culture Entertainment, Hyelin, LE, Solji, Hani and Jeonghwa stepped into the K-Pop scene as Exid in 2012 but failed to find much success. It wasn’t until their 2014 breakout hit song Up & Down that they rose to popularity, all thanks to a fan-recorded live performance of the song that went viral on social media in South Korea. The song eventually climbed to the top of the music charts.